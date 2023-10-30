Guwahati: Cop Placed Under Suspension for Drinking On Duty

Unarmed Branch Constable (UBC), Om Prakash Singh of Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari Police Station has been placed under immediate suspension after a video where he was seen consuming alcohol on duty went viral.
UBC Singh’s suspension order was issued by West Guwahati Police District’s Deputy Commissioner of Police on Monday. The police personnel have been suspended for misconduct and dereliction of duty, stated the order.
“UBC/1218 Om Prakash Singh of Fatasil Ambari PS is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty and pending his departmental enquiry. He will draw S.A. during his period of suspension as admissible and closed to OR, West Guwahati,” read the order.
It may be mentioned that a video of the police personnel drinking liquor on duty in Guwahati went viral on social media on Sunday.
Meanwhile, taking action against the said cop, Assam DGP GP Singh took to platform X and wrote, "Suspension order of the delinquent policeman. I assure people he shall be awarded most severe lawfully permitted departmental punishment."