Guwahati: Cops Chase Down, Nab Land Mafia Named In Multiple Cases

A team of police personnel chased down and nabbed a notorious land mafia in Guwahati, officials informed on Tuesday.
According to the officials, a team of Basistha Police in Guwahati, who had been on the lookout for the notorious land mafia for some time, had a tip-off about his location based on which the team went to capture him.
Upon seeing the police approach, the accused made a run for it in a bid to escape custody. However, officials managed to nab him following a chase.
Following his detention, the accused land mafia was identified by the police as one Tapas. He was caught after the police gave him a chase from Dharapur, said an official.
The police further informed that he had multiple cases registered against him across different police stations in Guwahati.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.