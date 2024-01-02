Guwahati: Cops Detain 2 Youths Over Dec 31 Firing Incident

Hatigaon Police in Guwahati on Tuesday detained two youths in connection with the December 31 incident of gunfire in the locality, reports stated.
This comes after an incident of firing was reported in Guwahati's Hatigaon area on the last night of the previous year. Gunshots were heard right in front of the Hatigaon Police Station.
According to the information received, amid preparations to welcome the new year, the two youths had fired their weapons from a Scorpio car they were traveling in.
The gunshots were heard after a coming together between the Scorpio and a dumper. In the aftermath of the incident, a probe was launched into the matter and the two youths were detained by the police today.
The duo was picked up by the police from the Housing Board locality of Guwahati's Hatigaon area. While one of the detained youths was identified by officials as Akhtar Ahmed, the identity of the other was not established immediately.
According to sources, the duo is being questioned regarding the untoward firing incident and possession of weapons.
Further details are awaited.