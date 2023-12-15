Inmate Escapes from Police Custody in Guwahati's Hatigaon

Earlier in March, a prisoner escaped from police custody in Assam’s Karimganj district. As per sources, the prisoner identified as Abdul Wasid was brought to the chief judicial magistrate court. The prisoner was reportedly accused of his involvement in many crimes including car theft.

Abdul reportedly went missing after he went to use the washroom in the court.

The accused was arrested by the Karimganj Police and produced before the court today. Meanwhile, post the incident, the police launched search operations to nab the absconding criminal.