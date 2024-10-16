Guwahati: Cops Fail To Identify Rail Accident Victim Robbed By Drug Addicts

In a disturbing incident, a deceased victim of a rail accident in Guwahati was robbed of his entire belongings allegedly by a group of drug addicts on Wednesday. The matter has now posed serious challenges for the police in identifying the deceased.
The incident was reported from Guwahati's Santipur locality where an individual died tragically after being hit by a train. However, the person's suffering did not end there.
While the body of the deceased lay on the rail tracks, a group of youths, purportedly locals of the area, known for their drug addiction circled in on the victim like vultures and took all his belongings.
The victim's wallet, cash, and jewellery on the body along with IDs and other items were all taken by the addicts. This in turn posed a serious challenge for the authorities.
After Railway Police retrieved the deceased's body, they were not able to identify the victim or inform their family or next of kin, as per procedures. In fact, the deceased individual is yet to be identified.
Meanwhile, the drug addicts, suspected to have lifted all the belongings of the victim, also remain at large.