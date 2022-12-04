Guwahati: Cops Raid Garchuk After Arrest Of Irani Gang Member

Fancy Bazar Police carried out a major operation to flush out members of the notorious Irani Gang in Guwahati’s Garchuk area on Sunday.

According to reports, a police team from Fancy Bazar Police Station in Guwahati conducted the operation at Boragaon in Garchuk today. This comes after another member of the notorious group of thugs was arrested from Fancy Bazar area on Saturday.

Officials identified the arrested thug as Chandan Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was caught red-handed while attempting to fleece money from a youth in Guwahati.

Police said that Kumar, an infamous member of the Irani Gang, operating in the city, tried to cheat Mukesh Shah, a resident of Athgaon, near Railway Gate number 3 at Fancy Bazar.

However, Shah was able to identify the cheat and alerted Fancy Bazar police via a phone call, after which Chandan Kumar was caught.