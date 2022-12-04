Guwahati: Cops Raid Garchuk After Arrest Of Irani Gang Member

Fancy Bazar Police carried out a major operation to flush out members of the notorious Irani Gang in Guwahati’s Garchuk area on Sunday.
According to reports, a police team from Fancy Bazar Police Station in Guwahati conducted the operation at Boragaon in Garchuk today. This comes after another member of the notorious group of thugs was arrested from Fancy Bazar area on Saturday.
Officials identified the arrested thug as Chandan Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was caught red-handed while attempting to fleece money from a youth in Guwahati.
Police said that Kumar, an infamous member of the Irani Gang, operating in the city, tried to cheat Mukesh Shah, a resident of Athgaon, near Railway Gate number 3 at Fancy Bazar.
However, Shah was able to identify the cheat and alerted Fancy Bazar police via a phone call, after which Chandan Kumar was caught.
Police were quick to reach the site of the incident and with the help of locals there, arrested the notorious Irani gang member.
He had been taken in and grilled for several hours, officials informed. Based on the information revealed by him during his interrogation, the police team conducted the raid at Garchuk.
However, they had to return empty handed as they could not find anyone at the scene, added police.
Meanwhile, the arrested Chandan Kumar was also questioned on the recent murder of Ranjit Bora, manager at Purabi Dairy who had been shot in broad daylight at Panjabari.
Officials further informed that he will be produced before the court today and the police will seek his custody for some more time.