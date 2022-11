The manager of Purabi Dairy who sustained bullet injury in Guwahati on Monday died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Bora was rushed to GMCH after he sustained injury at head after he was being shot at by unknown miscreants at Panjabari.

He was shot by two bike-borne miscreants while Bora went to bank to deposit money on Monday morning.

According to reports, the miscreants also looted his money.