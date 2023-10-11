Guwahati: Cops Raid Tanker, Find Crores Worth Cannabis Hidden Inside

Guwahati Police in a major bust on Tuesday night foiled a massive cannabis smuggling bid and seized the contraband items estimated to be worth several crores.
According to the information received, an oil tanker operating under the banner of Bharat Petroleum was intercepted by a joint team of city police last night.
Officials said that they had specific intelligence inputs from informants of a possible smuggling bid, based on which the operation was carried out last night and the oil tanker was intercepted.
The oil tanker bearing Nagaland registration number NL 01 AH 0501 was carrying the massive cannabis consignment in a hidden compartment, said officials.
After it was stopped and searched, the police came across the massive consignment of around 134 packets of cannabis which was being smuggled instead of transporting oil.
The seized cannabis consignment was estimated to fetch prices of several crores in the illicit drug markets internationally, according to the police.
Moreover, they informed that the oil tanker was coming in from Silchar in Assam and the initial plan was to smuggle the cannabis consignment to Bongaigaon.
The operation was carried out jointly by Paltanbazar and Basistha Police in Guwahati. Officials were able to arrest the driver and the co-pilot of the truck at the time of checking.
The duo are currently undergoing interrogation at the Basistha Police Station. Officials believe a larger interstate narcotics smuggling nexus at play and are looking for more information from the arrested tanker driver and co-pilot.
Meanwhile, the tanker has been seized and remains parked outside the Basistha Police Station. Further investigations will ensure more details in due course of time.