Assam Police Seizes 1,705 Kg of Cannabis in Cachar; CM Lauds Efforts

As the drive against drug smuggling continues, Assam Police recovered a huge quantity of cannabis weighing 1,705 kilograms from a dumper in Cachar district on Thursday night.
Acting on intelligence inputs, Cachar Police carried out a special operation in Kalain area where they intercepted the dumper. The vehicle was en route to Meghalaya from Tripura via Assam when it was seized in Digorkhal area.
The special operation resulted in the recovery of 1,705kg of cannabis whose market value is suspected to be over crores in rupees.
Meanwhile, lauding the efforts of the Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “Acting on a tip off, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation and intercepted one vehicle at Digorkhal area, Kalain in Cachar district. The police seized 1,705 kg of cannabis from the vehicle.”
Earlier on October 2, around 51 kg of ganja was seized near Assam-Tripura border at Churaibari locality. Based on the information, police led by the Churaibari in charge raided a car with the registration number AS 11EC-4166 and seized ganja from four packets stashed within a metal trunk box near the checkpoint.
Surprisingly, the drug peddlers smuggled the seized narcotics in a metal trunk box bearing the embossed name of the Border Security Force (BSF).
Karimganj Police had also arrested two traffickers including the driver for allegedly smuggling ganja.