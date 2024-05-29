Guwahati: Corporate Employee Bolts With Rs 4 Cr Company's Cash, Held

The manager of a multi-national company in Guwahati was arrested by the city police on Wednesday for allegedly running away with company funds worth Rs 4 crore.
According to officials, the accused along with other employees of Hitachi's Guwahati office planned out the heist. While Ajay Biswakarma, the prime accused and manager-level employee of the MNC, was caught by the police, the others remain at large.
The officials said that Biswakarma was nabbed today from Guwahati's Narengi area. He had run away with Rs 4 crore cash that he had been entrusted by the company to deposit at a cash deposit machine at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM outlet.
After the company came to know about the matter, they had lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati based on which the police launched a probe and managed to track down the prime accused and arrest him.