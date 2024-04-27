Guwahati News
Guwahati Police Bust Vehicle Fraud Gang In Hatigaon; 4 Held
The arrested individuals have been identified as Priyanka from Charaideo, Amit Gupta from Sadiya, along with Jiyabur Rahman and Manish Chetri, both residents of Guwahati.
In a recent crackdown, Guwahati police apprehended a gang of fraudsters operating in Hatigaon, targeting unsuspecting victims in a vehicle scam.
According to sources, the group lured victims into handing over their vehicles on loans or lease agreements, promising to rent them out to legitimate organizations. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, they sold off the vehicles in neighboring states such as Dimapur and Arunachal Pradesh.
Police said that there are several suspects still at large and efforts are on to trace and nab them.
Further investigation is underway.