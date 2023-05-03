Assam: Results For Grade-III Posts Declared; Check Here

The results to fill up numerous Grade-III positions in the Government of Assam were declared on Wednesday, pending appointment. The results for the examination conducted by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission were declared on the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) official website.
Candidates will be able to check the results on: www.sebaonline.org. The results are also available on the assam.gov.in website.
It may be noted that as many as 11,324 candidates have qualified and will get an appointment.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier informed that the results for 11,510 vacancies will be made available today on the official website of SEBA.
The Assam CM also mentioned today that the results for Grade-IV positions to fill up 14,281 vacancies in various government departments will be declared on May 4.
He had tweeted, “The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues…… Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments.”
Earlier, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had said that the appointment letters will be handed over to the selected candidates on May 11 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The newly inducted recruits will join their respective offices from June 1 this year.
While addressing the media after a cabinet meeting held on April 29, Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “We are heading forward to fulfil the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth of the state. On May 3, results of the third-grade posts will be declared on May 3, while results of fourth-grade posts will be announced on May 4. The results will be available on the official SEBA website. We are planning to distribute appointment letters to 50,000 candidates to commemorate the second term in office of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government on May 11.”
The Grade-III written examination results were released by the SLRC on November 6. Following that, a skill test was conducted in December, with the exception of applicants for Stenographer and Driver positions.