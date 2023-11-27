Guwahati: Cotton University Students Land in Trouble After Attacking Woman

Guwahati’s Cotton University has once again come to the limelight after some students of one of the boys hostel allegedly physically attacked a woman, reports said on Monday.
As per initial reports, a few boys of the MNDP Hostel allegedly attacked a woman on Sunday night. Sources said that the boys were under the influence of alcohol during the act.
According to reports, the boys first attacked a man on the road. When the woman tried to stop them and end the brawl, the boys resorted to attack her too.
Speaking about the incident, the woman said, "A few boys were thrashing an aged man brutally alleging him to be a thief. When I and my husband asked them to stop, they slapped my husband. They then hit my head after which I fainted. Not only this, after beating me, they locked themselves up in the hostel and did not come out.
Right after being informed about the incident, the Panbazar police reached the spot. The woman was reportedly taken to the Panbazar police station for medical test.
However, the hostel authorities have denied the allegations saying that the boys involved in the incident did not belong to Cotton University. They also said that the hostel students follow set rules.