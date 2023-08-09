Guwahati: Couple Allegedly Beaten By BJP Member, Land Mafia At Satgaon

A married couple were allegedly attacked out of a conspiracy to grab their land by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and a land mafia in Guwahati on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Satgaon locality near Narengi in Guwahati. The couple alleged that they were attacked with the ill intention of scaring them away in a bid to grab their land.
The victim, identified as one Om Prakash Majhi, leveled the allegations. As per his allegations, BJP member Gopal Chetry conspired with a land mafia named Keshav Murari to attack them.
Moreover, the couple alleged inaction on the part of the police, saying that even after registering a complain at Satgaon Police Station, no action was taken by them.
In addition, the couple also accused the Satgaon PS officer-in-charge (OC) Sandeep Kumar Kanu of being hand-in-hand with the land mafia and giving protection to the land grabbers.