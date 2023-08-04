Guwahati: ‘Gutkha’ Mafia Held by STF Assam in Azara.

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam police on Friday apprehended an alleged ‘Gutkha’ Mafia from Azara under Kamrup District.
According to initial information received, the detainee identified as Uday Chaurasia has been allegedly operating the ‘Gutkha’ business in the district and was engaged in extensive tax evasion.
The STF Assam under the aegis of DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Pathak has launched a massive drive at Azara, of late and seized a huge amount of tax-evaded ‘Gutkha’ items including cosmetics products and other car accessories worth several crores of rupees from at least four coaches of Delhi-bound freight train.
Speaking to the media, DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “STF Assam has been given the task by the Assam chief minister to unearth the GST Fraud cases in the state and accordingly, based on our reliable inputs, we have launched the operation here at Azara and seized a huge amount of tax-evaded tobacco items from four coaches of a freight train. Our investigation is on.”
Meanwhile, the detainee has been kept under the custody of Guwahati police for further interrogation.