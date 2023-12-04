Guwahati: Court Awards 25 Years Imprisonment to Man Accused in 2015 POCSO Case

The POCSO court in Kamrup Metropolitan district today sentenced Ranjan Deka to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in a child sexual assault case.
Earlier, a case was registered against the culprit Ranjan Das in Guwahati's Gorchuk police station in the year 2015 in connection with the case of child sexual assault.
After a protracted trial, the accused Ranjan Deka was today given an exemplary punishment by the court based on verifiable evidence.
Meanwhile, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Kamrup Metropolitan district to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the rehabilitation of the minor victim.