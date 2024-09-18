Shankar Jyoti Baruah Steps Down from Primary Membership of AASU

On September 12, Baruah had announced his decision to resign as the General Secretary of AASU. Baruah stated that the decision was entirely his own, and he has voluntarily stepped down from the position of General Secretary.

The controversy erupted after a student alleged that Shankar Jyoti Baruah deceived her with false promises of marriage, engaged in emotional and physical abuse, and issued death threats. The accusations sparked widespread discussions, with AASU taking a firm stance on addressing the matter while leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action.