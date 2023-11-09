Guwahati Court Grants Bail to Arrested Goalpara MLA

Arrested Goalpara Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah was granted bail on Thursday, reports said.
He was reportedly granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati. According to sources, the MLA was granted bail on a Rs 10,000 PR Bond.
The Goalpara Congress MLA was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hindu priests and saints and had been remanded to one-day police custody on Wednesday.
Notably, Aftab Uddin Mollah was arrested in Guwahati on Tuesday following an FIR lodged with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone by a resident from Guwahati’s Bhetapara locality.
As per reports, the Congress legislator was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati yesterday.
Notably, on the November 4, 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district where Aftab Uddin delivered a highly obnoxious comment in his speech about the Priests, Namgharias, Saints which has been strongly reacted by the people of Assam.