Assam: Arrested Goalpara MLA Sent to One-Day Police Custody

Goalpara Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah who was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hindu priests and saints has been remanded to one-day police custody, reports said on Wednesday.
Aftab Uddin Mollah was arrested in Guwahati on Tuesday following an FIR lodged with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone by a resident from Guwahati’s Bhetapara locality.
As per reports, the Congress legislator was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati earlier today. His bail plea was rejected by the court, sources said.
Notably, on the November 4, 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district where Aftab Uddin delivered a highly obnoxious comment in his speech about the Priests, Namgharias, Saints which has been strongly reacted by the people of Assam.
APCC’s chief Bhupen Kumar Borah then issued a show cause notice which stated, “Being a secular Democratic Political Party, the Indian National Congress is totally against the works of spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments. Rather, Indian National Congress has been persistently working to spread the message of unity, integrity and social harmonious consciousness amongst the people of the Country amidst diversity."
A case was registered against Mollah at the Dispur Police Station under Sections 295(a)/ 153A(1)(b)/505(2) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sources said.