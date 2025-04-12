Assam to Honour Bhupen Hazarika with Pan-India Events, Biopic Book, and Memorial

The Assam Cabinet, in its meeting held today, took several significant decisions across administrative, health, and cultural sectors. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later addressed a press conference, elaborating on the key decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved the formation of 10 new sub-districts across the state, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency and local governance. In a boost to healthcare infrastructure, ₹250 crore has been sanctioned for eight cancer hospitals currently under construction in various parts of the state.

A year-long celebration has also been announced to mark the birth centenary of Assam’s cultural icon, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The inaugural events are scheduled for September 8 and will be graced by the President or the Prime Minister. Ceremonies will be held in both New Delhi and Guwahati, with additional commemorative programmes to be organised in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

The government also announced the construction of a special memorial structure in honour of Dr. Hazarika. As part of the New Year’s greetings in 2025, the Chief Minister will present a biographical book on the life and contributions of Dr. Hazarika alongside official greeting cards. The book, to be edited by renowned writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari, will have 10 lakh printed copies. The state will also request the Central Government to issue a commemorative coin in his name.

Meanwhile, in response to a spate of recent road accidents in Guwahati involving dumpers (heavy transport vehicles), the city police have launched a special drive from today to curb reckless driving and ensure public safety.

