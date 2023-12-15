Guwahati: Crime Branch Arrests Another Advocate in Counterfeit Land Documents Scam

On Wednesday, an advocate named Md Safiur Rahman (45) was arrested in connection to a land scam in Guwahati. Rahman was arrested for his involvement in the preparation of counterfeit land documents, reports said.

He was arrested in connection with Crime Branch Police Station C/No- 09/23 u/s 120/419/420/468/471/409 IPC.

The Crime Branch has been conducting extensive operations to nab people involved in a massive land scam in Guwahati. In this regard, government employees, land brokers and land mafia kingpins have been nabbed so far.