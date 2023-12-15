Guwahati: Crime Branch Arrests Another Advocate in Counterfeit Land Documents Scam

Just two days after an advocate was nabbed in connection to massive irregularities in land acquisition, the Crime Branch arrested another advocate in Guwahati on Friday.
The arrested advocate has been identified as Baharul Islam Khan, sources said.
Reportedly, Khan was involved in fabricating forged documents on a piece of land at Satgaon in Guwahati. Reports said that he prepared the documents and sold the land without the prior knowledge of the owner.
The land owner was in Jorhat district due to some work purposes. Khan and his aides took this opportunity and conducted the land scam.
The advocate was arrested on Thursday night, reports added.
On Wednesday, an advocate named Md Safiur Rahman (45) was arrested in connection to a land scam in Guwahati. Rahman was arrested for his involvement in the preparation of counterfeit land documents, reports said.
He was arrested in connection with Crime Branch Police Station C/No- 09/23 u/s 120/419/420/468/471/409 IPC.
The Crime Branch has been conducting extensive operations to nab people involved in a massive land scam in Guwahati. In this regard, government employees, land brokers and land mafia kingpins have been nabbed so far.