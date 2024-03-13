Guwahati: Crime Branch Cracks Down on Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring, ASI Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch has unearthed a sophisticated mobile phone smuggling operation, shedding light on a network that spans across multiple states. The case, registered under Paltan Bazar Police Station Case Number 26/24, involves the smuggling of stolen and snatched mobile phones to Bangladesh through Assam and Meghalaya.
Acting on a tip-off, authorities at Paltan Bazar Police Station seized a consignment of used mobile phones from a courier agency located in Paltan Bazar. Upon examination, it was revealed that the mobile phones had been illicitly obtained from various locations, including Delhi, before being shipped through Assam en route to Bangladesh.
Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of one of the key suspects, Bhabesh Sharma, associated with the Guwahati-based courier agency.
However, shockingly, the probe uncovered the complicity of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Krishna Upadhyai from Paltan Bazar Police Station. ASI Upadhyai was found to be colluding with the smuggling gang, having accepted a bribe of 13 lakhs rupees. Moreover, he reportedly resorted to coercion, kidnapping two individuals associated with the gang under the guise of police intervention. These individuals were then detained in a hotel and extorted for money before being released.
Based on concrete evidence gathered during the investigation, ASI Krishna Upadhyai has been arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the case. The arrest underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to weed out corruption and ensure the integrity of the police force.
The investigation into this intricate smuggling ring continues, with authorities intensifying efforts to dismantle the entire network and bring all perpetrators to justice.