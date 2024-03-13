Guwahati: Crime Branch Cracks Down on Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring, ASI Arrested

However, shockingly, the probe uncovered the complicity of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Krishna Upadhyai from Paltan Bazar Police Station. ASI Upadhyai was found to be colluding with the smuggling gang, having accepted a bribe of 13 lakhs rupees. Moreover, he reportedly resorted to coercion, kidnapping two individuals associated with the gang under the guise of police intervention. These individuals were then detained in a hotel and extorted for money before being released.