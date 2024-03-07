Illegal Cattle Smuggling Busted at Assam-Meghalaya Border; Two Vehicles Seized

In a recent operation, a special checkpoint was established at Jorabat Tiniali, the border between Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday morning.
Jorabat Police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01RC-2844 and discovered it was loaded with 26 live cattle.
The occupants of the vehicle, identified as Fakir Ali (36), Danesh Choudhary (37), and Rafiqul Islam (24), were detained.
According to reports, the vehicle was transporting the cattle illegally, without valid documentation. The authorities seized the vehicle along with the cattle and initiated legal proceedings.
In a separate incident, another vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01KC-9256, was intercepted at Jorabat Link road. The container vehicle was loaded with 30 live cattle. Iman Ali (36) and Sofiqul Haque (30) were detained in connection with the smuggling operation.
The detainees confessed to transporting the cattle from Nagaon to Meghalaya's Byrnihat without proper documentation. It is suspected that the cattle were being smuggled across the border.
Legal action is underway in both cases as authorities continue to crack down on illegal activities at the border."