Assam: Youth Allegedly Murdered by Family Members in Dibrugarh

In a shocking and deeply disturbing incident, 22-year-old Hirakjyoti Dutta, employed at Blue Dart, was brutally murdered in Bakul Kath village on the outskirts of Dibrugarh city. The tragic event unfolded during the night of June 22, when Hirakjyoti was allegedly attacked by his own family members while he slept.
As per reports, Hirakjyoti had been accused of subjecting his parents to prolonged physical and mental abuse. In a tragic escalation of domestic tensions, his parents and younger brother, identified as Pallavi Dutta, Manoj Dutta, and Suman Dutta respectively, reportedly carried out the fatal assault using sharp weapons.
The gravity of the crime prompted swift action from the Lahaul police, who apprehended the accused family members soon after the incident. The community of Bakul Kath village has been left in shock and sorrow over the tragic loss of life and the circumstances surrounding it.