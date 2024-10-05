Guwahati: CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead With Service Rifle

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly took his own life by shooting himself with his service rifle at his camp located on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
According to information received, the deceased jawan, identified as Head Constable Jadhav Atul Hari, hailed from Maharashtra. He was stationed at 175 Battalion CRPF camp in Rani and was found dead inside this quarters in a pool of blood with his rifle beside him.
On Friday night, he allegedly shot himself in the head with his service rifle. The reason behind his extreme step is yet to be established.
Local police arrived at the scene along with army officials to assess the situation. An investigation has been launched.