Guwahati: Crucial Meeting on Jihadis in Assam Underway at DGP Office

An important meeting began at the DGP office in Guwahati’s Ulubari area on Sunday.

According to reports, the issue of the rise in Jihadi elements in Assam is on the agenda at the meeting being held at the Assam Police headquarters.

Assam police has in recent times made several arrests with rise in Jihadis in the state having links with Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Following the meeting, Assam Police will hold a press conference to give details about the meeting.

For the past few months, Assam Police has successfully arrested Jihadis from across the state. Police had also busted several modules.

Most of the jihadis arrested so far were related to madrasas in the state, due to which several madrasas were razed to ground on government orders.

Notably, the state government had demolished a madrasa in Jogighopa after it came to light that a jihadi arrested was employed there.