Asia Cup 2022: Delight For Fans As India Take On Pakistan For 2nd Time In A Week

Following an inspired game from Hardik Pandya to win the first encounter between the Asian heavyweights in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, fans will be licking their lips as India faces Pakistan for the second time within a week.

This will be the first time in four years that the two eternal rivals face-off within such a short span of time, since they last played each other in the Asia Cup 2018.

The men in blue had gone on to win the first encounter on August 28 by five wickets with Pandya hitting a maximum for the win. Having bowled out their neighbours for 147, India lost opener K L Rahul quickly as they began their chase.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also went cheaply, scoring 12 runs off 18 deliveries. After a poor run of form, former captain Virat Kolhi steadied the ship to some extent before departing for 35 off 34 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the remained of the tournament as well as the upcoming T20 World Cup after picking up a knee injury, had added some important runs on the board before being dismissed for 35.

In the end with the match in the final over, it was left to Hardik Pandya who scored an unbeaten 33 runs off 17 balls to win India the match.