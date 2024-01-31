Guwahati: Customs Seize 103 Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.32 Cr At Indo-Bhutan Border

The Guwahati Customs Department captured three individuals and confiscated 103 gold bars weighing 2.60 kg at the Indo-Bhutan border near Darranga LCS, Assam, as reported by Customs officials on Wednesday.
Officials have reported that the confiscated gold bars are worth 1.32 crore rupees.
Furthermore, the apprehended individual on Tuesday was found in possession of foreign currency amounting to Rs 2.27 lakh and Rs 1.12 lakh.
Earlier in the month, the Assam police's Special Task Force (STF) discovered and detained three members of a counterfeit gold smuggling group in the Jorabat area near Guwahati. The group was found with fake gold and counterfeit Indian currency notes (FICN).
Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), informed ANI that based on intelligence information about the trade and distribution of counterfeit gold, a search operation was carried out in the 8th-mile region of Jorabat within the jurisdiction of Basistha police station.
"During the operation, the sleuths from the STF apprehended three persons, along with one four-wheeler, one boat-shaped fake gold weighing about 1.627 kg, 150 FICN numbers of Rs 500 denomination (total of Rs 75,000), two mobile phone numbers, among other items," the DIG, STF, said.
The individuals who were captured have been recognized as Monsur Ali (23), Rajib Ali (24), and Jahidul Islam (21).
