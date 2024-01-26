Guwahati: Railway Police Nab Bihar Man With Fake Gold Item

The Government Railway Police (GRP) stationed at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Friday apprehended a person and recovered fake gold from him.
Officials informed that a checking was conducted at around 11 am today during which the recovery was made. The officials came across the person, originally a resident of Bihar, who was carrying a golden boat shaped item.
The checking was conducted at platform number 2/3 of the Kamakhya Railway Station. Officials informed that one Alok Kumar, resident of Patori village which comes under Bihira Police Station in the Saharsha district of Bihar, was apprehended.
Officials seized the golden boat shaped metal item from him, which was weighed at around 1,500 grams. Upon further checking, it turned out to be a fake.
While the youth was apprehended and the item was seized, an investigation has been launched into the matter, added the officials.
Further details are awaited.