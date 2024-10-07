Guwahati: CUSU Oath Ceremony Postponed Amid Recount Drama

The Oath Taking Ceremony for the office bearers of the Cotton University Students' Union (CUSU) for the 2024-25 term has been postponed, as per a notification released on October 7, 2024, by the Registrar (i/c) of Cotton University. This decision has been made with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor of the university.
The postponement follows a formal complaint by Kuldip Goutam Sharma regarding the election results for the post of General Secretary. In response, the university has decided to hold the results of this position and initiate a vote recount, set to commence on October 7, 2024, at 10:00 AM. The specific venue for the recount will be announced by the competent authority.
This decision was also confirmed by Prasanta Sarma, the Registrar (i/c) of Cotton University. The elections, which took place on Friday, saw a closely contested race for the general secretary position, with Sharma, backed by the General Secretary (GS), losing by a narrow margin of just one vote. Following the announcement of the results, Sharma's supporters called for a recount, although this request faced opposition from students residing in the MNDP hostel.
The election has ignited lively discussions among the student body, particularly focusing on the close contest for the general secretary position and raising concerns about the transparency of the electoral process.