Guwahati Cyber Crime: 2 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Rajen Sidana and Mahendra Chanda, two of the accused whose names popped up following Guwahati Police's massive crackdown against cyber fraudsters and fake call centres in the city, were on Thursday sent to judicial custody.
Rajen Sidana, one of the prime accused in the case, had been arrested earlier by the police, while Mahendra Chandra was among the two people held in an operation carried out in the city on Wednesday.
According to reports, Chandmari Police had produced the accused before a court and sought two days of police custody. The duo are linked to cyber crime and the mysterious death of a woman.
Earlier in the day, two youths were detained on suspecions of being linked to the case by Chandmari Police in Guwahati.
Those detained by the police were identified as Prabhadweep Singh and Garbhit Jain. They are reportedly friends of Rajen Sidana, one of the masterminds behind the crime.
Both detained youths were taken in for questioning by the crime branch of Guwahati Police, officials said.