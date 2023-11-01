Guwahati News

Guwahati Cyber Crime: Chandmari Police Chase Down, Nab 2 Accused

Those detained by the police today are also linked to operating the illegal call centre out of Subansiri Apartment in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam locality.
Chandmari Police in Guwahati chased down and nabbed two accused in the major cyber crime case
Chandmari Police in Guwahati chased down and nabbed two accused in the major cyber crime caseREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Chandmari Police in Guwahati on Wednesday chased down and nabbed two accused in the massive cyber crime case unearthed in the city.

The two accused who were nabbed by the police today were identified by the police as Mahendra Shaan and Rajdweep Sadana.

Officials said that they also seized a Swift sedan car from the possession of the duo.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the duo are associates of another accused in the matter, Rajen Sidana.

Those detained by the police today are also linked to operating the illegal call centre out of Subansiri Apartment in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam locality.

Officials said that the duo have been taken in for questioning for more information in connection with the matter. 

Chandmari Police in Guwahati chased down and nabbed two accused in the major cyber crime case
Tasdiqur Rahman, Absconding Accused In Guwahati Cyber Crime Case Arrested
Guwahati police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-cyber-crime-chandmari-police-chase-down-nab-2-accused
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com