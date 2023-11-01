Guwahati Cyber Crime: Chandmari Police Chase Down, Nab 2 Accused

Chandmari Police in Guwahati on Wednesday chased down and nabbed two accused in the massive cyber crime case unearthed in the city.
The two accused who were nabbed by the police today were identified by the police as Mahendra Shaan and Rajdweep Sadana.
Officials said that they also seized a Swift sedan car from the possession of the duo.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the duo are associates of another accused in the matter, Rajen Sidana.
Those detained by the police today are also linked to operating the illegal call centre out of Subansiri Apartment in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam locality.
Officials said that the duo have been taken in for questioning for more information in connection with the matter.