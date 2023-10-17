Guwahati Cyber Crime: Fresh Details Point To Police Collusion

The Guwahati Police is on the lookout for one Magan Gandhi, a name that has surfaced in connection with the massive crackdown against cyber criminals in the city.
However, what is even more worrying is the possibility of collusion of police with cyber criminals, as reports suggest.
According to the reports, an Innova car used by the Cachar superintendent of police is in the name of the accused Magan Gandhi, now sought by the Guwahati Police.
The reports claimed that as of now, Magan Gandhi remains absconding, as the police have issued a lookout for him.
A team of Assam Police officials is expected to head to Delhi in search of Gandhi.
Meanwhile, the investigating team is also looking for Tasdiqur Rahman the son of former IAS office. The reports stated that Tasdiqur was aided by a controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader in the state in his escape, without taking any names.
The Innova vehicle used in his escape belonged to a relative of the said BJP youth leader. The entire scene of his escape is also captured in CCTV visuals accessed by the police.
The Innova car had registration numbers AS 01 FA 4501. The driver of the car, one Angkumani Das was interrogated by the crime branch, during which he confessed to dropping off Tasdiqur Rahman at Commerce Point in Guwahati.
From there, he had taken another vehicle, the driver told the investigating team. Meanwhile, the Cachar SP, Numal Mahatta is expected to come under the purview of the probe very soon.