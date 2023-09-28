Guwahati Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraudster Gang Targeting City Doctors, 19 Held

In two separate raids on Wednesday night, city police broke another network of cyber fraudsters at the Greenwood Hotel in Basistha and the Ma Kamakhya Hotel in Paltan Bazar, arresting roughly 19 persons including one woman.
Based on a complaint lodged by a Metro Hospital doctor, the city police raided the aforementioned hotels last night and detained the culprits.
In a sensational revelation by the city police, it has now come to the fore that the cyber fraudsters had targeted the city based doctors on the pretext of providing them holiday packages at luxury Ritz-Carlton hotels and resorts through Club Vistana vacation.
During the raid, two laptops, 23 mobile phones, four swipe machines, several identity cards as well as various documents and a phone book were seized by the police team.
The majority of the numbers in the phone book were of doctors from Guwahati city, said the police.
The police also stated that as many as 10 persons from Assam have already been duped by the fraudsters and collected around Rs 22,000 or Rs 18,000 from each of them.
Meanwhile, the police have not yet located the bank accounts to freeze or determine the transaction history of the funds.
The police also revealed that all the culprits are outsiders and not Assam residents. Most of them are from Delhi, Jharkhand and Bihar’s Patna, informed the city police.
They claimed that for the last four to five days, the cyber fraudsters had been camping at The Maa Kamakhya Hotel in Paltan Bazar. Later, a group of seven booked hotel rooms and camped at the Basistha’s Green Wood Hotel on Wednesday night.
The arrested fraudsters have been identified as Chandan Singh, Sajal Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Md. Sabbaj Alam, Sabir Ali, Sarthak, Nirmal Kumar Mishra, Firoz Mallick, Prahlad Kumar Singh, Pankaj Gandhi, Aniket Prasad, Sanjay Singh Rai, Ajaj Ali, Sahil Ahmed, Sivam, Neeraj, Morvin Messi and Aparna.