Guwahati: Cyber Police Retrieve Rs 7 Lakh In Rs 2 Cr Investment Scam; Further Probe On

In yet another commendable feat, the Cyber police in Guwahati successfully recovered over Rs 7 lakh from a fraudulent investment scheme, returning the funds to the defrauded victim.
The Cyber police acted on a complaint lodged by an individual who had fallen prey to a fake investment operation, losing over Rs 2 crores.
Utilizing their expertise and advanced investigative techniques, they managed to trace and recover a portion of the stolen funds. The recovered amount has been credited back to the victim’s bank account, providing some relief amid the significant financial loss.
The total amount recovered till now is Rs 7,25,759.
The case involves an elaborate fake investment scheme designed to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Details of the scheme are still being investigated as the team continues their probe to track down the culprits and recover the remaining funds.
Earlier yesterday, the Cyber Police in Guwahati recovered over Rs 5 lakh from a fraudulent insurance scam targeting a senior citizen in the city.
The victim, namely Indra Sen Baruah, a senior citizen from Ulubari fell prey to the scam where perpetrators impersonated HDFC Argo and promised health benefits in exchange for premiums. The complainant deposited his premiums for a long time upto 2020, investing a total amount of Rs 10,67,000.
Baruah, who was unaware of where to report the cyber crime initially, approached Cyber PS in Paltan Bazar four years after the incident. Swift action by the Cyber PS team led to the freezing of Rs 10.67 lakh spread across multiple bank accounts linked to the fraudsters.
“Today, an amount of INR 5,35,753.66/-( Five Lakhs, thirty five thousand, seven hundred fifty three and sisty Paisa ) has been credited back to the victim’s bank account," an official notification stated.
“Process is on to recover and credit back the rest of the amount to the victim’s bank account,” it added.