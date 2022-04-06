Guwahati: Daily Wage Labourer Buys Scooty with Coins Saved for 8 Years

A daily wage labourer of Guwahati gifted himself a two-wheeler from saving he had stored in a piggy bank for almost eight years.

A resident of Boragaon in Guwahati, Upen Roy bought a white scooty and made the payment of the scooty in coins that were taken to the showroom in a sack.

The boy have been saving the coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 denominations since 2014 with a dream in mind of buying a two-wheeler.

Upon realising his collection had amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh, he took a portion of the savings and went to a nearby dealer to buy his dream bike.

In February, another man from Assam created quite a buzz on social media after he bought a new scooter using a sack full of his savings in coins.

The stationary shopkeeper from the Barpeta district saved money for months and went to a showroom with a bag full of coins.

The incident came to light when YouTuber Hirak J Das posted his story on Facebook along with some pictures. "Even if it takes a lot of money to fulfill a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled by saving, little by little," Das wrote.

