Guwahati: Youth Found Dead in Hotel Room

In a sensational incident, a youth found dead at Rajpalace Hotel at Hatigaon in Guwahati. The youth has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Deka of Dimu in Kamrup district.

According to reports, Dhrubajyoti was an employee of a finance company. Deka, along with two others went into the hotel and had a party in the hotel bar and also spent his night with three girls in the hotel, said sources.

The sources further informed that Dhrubajyoti, after having the party was found dead in Room No 108 of the hotel.

Police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

Police also detained Devraj and Biki who accompanied Dhrubajyoti in the hotel.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage showed the entry of the six youths including Dhrubajyoti into the hotel.

However, the girls are absconding after the incident was reported.

It has also come to light that a broker showed the photographs of the girls to the three youths and called them in the hotel but the broker is yet to be identified.

