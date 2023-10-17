Guwahati: Deceased SI Junmoni Rabha's Brother Passes Away

The deceased Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) in Assam, Junmoni Rabha's elder brother passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, Junmoni Rabha's brother passed away at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 6:40 pm today.
Karuna Rabha, the elder brother of deceased SI Junmoni Rabha was suffering from kidney related ailments for a long time and was undergoing treatment at GMCH.
He had been admitted to GMCH around 20 days ago and had been undergoing treatment, however, he passed away today, doctors informed.
Meanwhile, his body is expected to be taken from GMCH to their residence at Dakhin Gaon in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati.
Doctors said that apart from kidney ailments, Karuna Rabha was also suffering from several other conditions. Due to lack of financial backing, the family could not arrange for improved treatment for him.
Before being admitted to GMCH, Rabha was undergoing treatment at Health City Hospital. But due to financial restrains, the family decided to transfer him to GMCH for subsidized treatment.