Junmoni Rabha Death: CBI Summons SP Leena Doley for Questioning in Nagaon Today

As the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue their investigations into the suspicious death of Assam Police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, controversial Superintendent of Police (SP) currently posted as SP in Hailakandi Leena Doley has been summoned by the premier investigative agency of India today at Nagaon for questioning.
Apart from SP Doley, CBI is likely to question several other high-ranking officials from the police department today.
Earlier, a five-member CBI team after conducting operations at Jakhalabandha last Wednesday recovered a mobile phone from Junmoni Rabha’s S-Presso car which was severely crushed after the accident.
On Thursday too, the sleuths of the CBI arrived at Jakhalabandha and conducted various tests on parts of the vehicle that were damaged during the accident, sources said.
Notably, the deceased cop’s vehicle is being kept at the Jakhalabandha police station premises.
According to reports, as a part of their investigation, the CBI also took away the Engine Control Module (ECM) of the S-Presso car. It is suspected that, the ECM will help indicate the speed at which the car was being driven at the time of the incident.
Moreover, sources said that the CBI had then summoned many cops to Nagaon for interrogation into the case. Further, the additional superintendent of police (ASP) Lakhimpur, Runa Neog also arrived in Nagaon earlier, reports emerged.