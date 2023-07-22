Worker of Beverage Company Found Dead in Guwahati’s Azara

As per allegations leveled by other workers of the beverage factory, Pranab was a minor and he was employed without proper documentation.

Speaking about the incident, workers of the factory said, “Pranab met with a freak incident while working inside the factory at around 8 am this morning. But we came to know about it only at around 10 am. We also approached the general manager of the company, but he completely tried to cover up the issue. Moreover, Pranab is a minor boy. He was only 13-years-old. We do not know on what basis the authorities had appointed him. This is not the first time, earlier too many such incidents have occurred which went unreported.”