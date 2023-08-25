Guwahati: Decomposed Body Of Youth Found In Beltola

The decomposed body of a man was found inside a locked room in Guwahati's Beltola area on Friday.
As per preliminary reports, the body of the deceased person was found at his rented space in a decomposed state near Beltola market.
The deceased was identified as a youth named Shahnawaz Malik. He was living in Beltola on rent along with his father.
After his father went to Bihar, Shahnawaz was staying at the rented space alone.
According to reports, the deceased ran a shoe shop named S Shoe Sine in Beltola.
Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Dispur Police Station reached the scene of the incident and initiated an investigation into the matter.
In the meantime, it remains unclear whether the cause of death was homicide or suicide.