Guwahati: Decomposed Body of Youth Recovered from Drain in Noonmati

The decomposed body of a youth was recovered in Guwahati's Noonmati locality on Monday, reports said.
The youth was reportedly found dead in a drain at Nepali Chowk in Noonmati this morning.
The recovery of the body has caused a stir among the people of the locality. The Noonmati police has reached the incident spot after being informed and an investigation has been launched.
It has been suspected that the man was either killed and then thrown away in the drain or he died due to excessive drinking. However, the identity of the youth has not been ascertained so far.