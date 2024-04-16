Guwahati: Unidentified Dead Body Found Inside Drain in Ganeshguri

In a grim discovery, the lifeless body of an individual aged 35 was found submerged in a drain located in Hasthinapur within Nayanpur in the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati city on Tuesday.
Local residents stumbled upon the distressing scene and promptly alerted the nearby Dispur police station, who swiftly mobilized in response.
Upon arrival at the scene, the police initiated the delicate process of recovering the deceased from the drain. Subsequently, the body was transported to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to undergo a thorough postmortem examination.
As the investigation unfolded, unsettling details emerged from the eyewitness accounts of nearby residents. Some reported observing visible injury marks adorning the youth's countenance, with traces of blood ominously trickling from his mouth. These distressing observations fueled speculations among the local populace, pointing towards the possibility of foul play. Many voiced suspicions that the young individual had fallen victim to a nefarious act, potentially perpetrated by unknown assailants who callously disposed of the body in the drain.
However, amidst the swirling conjectures and speculations, the official stance of the police diverged from the prevailing narrative. The officials maintained that the tragic incident was not the result of a malevolent act but rather a grim accident. According to their preliminary assessment, the youth inadvertently stumbled and fell into the drain, leading to his unfortunate demise.
Despite the fervent efforts of both police and the local community to shed light on the incident, the identity of the deceased remains shrouded in mystery.