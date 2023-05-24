Guwahati: Delhi Man Held With 10 Gold Biscuits

Earlier in March this year, GRP officials had foiled a gold smuggling bid at Guwahati railway station. Around 565 grams of gold was seized from a Rajdhani Express during an operation carried out on the basis of intelligence inputs. It was informed that the estimated cost of the gold was around Rs 30 lakh.

One smuggler had been arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Dharmendra Kumar. Sources said that the gold was being smuggled from Dimapur to Bihar, before being intercepted at Guwahati.