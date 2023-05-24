Guwahati: Delhi Man Held With 10 Gold Biscuits

In a major bust, government railway police (GRP) seized 10 gold biscuits from a person at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Wednesday. As per initial reports, the man was held from Kaziranga Express by GRP officials who received information of a smuggling bid.
The accused was identified as Bikash Goyal, a resident of Rohini in Delhi and was trying to smuggle the gold biscuits there.
According to information received, Goyal had received the package of gold biscuits from a person in front of Vishal outlet Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area.
He was headed to Delhi when GRP officials caught him from the train at the Kamakhya Railway Station. He was taken in for questioning but is yet to reveal the name of the person who had handed him the package.
Earlier in March this year, GRP officials had foiled a gold smuggling bid at Guwahati railway station. Around 565 grams of gold was seized from a Rajdhani Express during an operation carried out on the basis of intelligence inputs. It was informed that the estimated cost of the gold was around Rs 30 lakh.
One smuggler had been arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Dharmendra Kumar. Sources said that the gold was being smuggled from Dimapur to Bihar, before being intercepted at Guwahati.