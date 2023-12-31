Guwahati: Deputy Director of Elementary Education Dept Accused of Sexual Assault

An employee of the Directorate Of Elementary Education, Kahilipara in Guwahati was allegedly subjected to sexual assault by the deputy director of the department, reports claimed on Sunday.
As per allegations levelled, the deputy director identified as Amir Hussain sexaully assaulted the employee inside his room.
Regarding this, the victim woman has lodged an FIR at the Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost, reports said.
Further, based on the FIR lodged, Hussain was reportedly apprehended from the office of the Director Of Elementary Education in Kahilipara. He is currently under the custody of the Dispur Police.
According to sources, allegations of sexual assault against Amir Hussain have been levelled earlier too.