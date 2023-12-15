Primary School Teacher Sentenced to 25 Years in Child Sexual Assault Case

The POCSO court in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Friday sentenced an infamous primary school teacher to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10,000 in a child sexual assault case.
Earlier, a case was registered against the culprit identified as Rajendra Kumar Bhusal in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari police station in the year 2019 in connection with the case of child sexual assault.
According to reports, the said teacher who was a private tutor of the victim girl had sexually assaulted her while there was no one at her home.
Later, the family members of the victim girl lodged a police complaint at the Fatasil Ambari police station.
After a protracted trial, the accused Rajendra was today given an exemplary punishment by the court based on verifiable evidence.
Meanwhile, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Kamrup Metropolitan district to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the rehabilitation of the minor victim.