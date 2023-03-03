Assam: Three Officials Arrested On Bribery Charges In Separate Incidents

Similarly, in another incident, a block elementary education officer of Matia block in Goalpara district, identified as Bajlul Basit Sarkar, arrested while accepting bribe for signing bank loan documents, official said.

Earlier on March 1, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had arrested two government employees in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday.

The arrested employees were identified as Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant and Ansar Ali, Grade IV. Both were employed at Office of the Inspector of Drugs in Goalpara.

Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia said, “A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant, Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara, in conspiracy with Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office has demanded Rs. 15,000 as bribe from the complainant in the name of processing the issuance of GPR Drug License of the complainant.”

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servants. Accordingly, a trap was laid on February 28 (Tuesday) by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara,” he said.

“The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses. In the same trap operation, Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office was also apprehended for conspiring in the bribery. Subsequently, both the public servants have been arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence,” he added.