Guwahati: Dispur College Bank Account Hacked, Rs. 76 Lakhs Looted

The bank account of Dispur College in Guwahati has been hacked by cyber criminals.

Cyber thieves allegedly stole Rs. 76 lakhs from the bank account of Dispur College. The college has its account with Bank of Baroda, Dispur Branch, Guwahati.

The incident came to light on May 2.

According to reports, the money was transferred from Dispur Branch of Bank of Baroda to Union Bank of India, Bornogor Branch, West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Dispur College Principal Dr. Nabajyoti Bora suspected that the bank authorities are involved in the incident. He further claimed that the employees of Bank of Baroda might be arrested soon in this connection.

Reports also stated that a cheque confirmation mail was sent to the college mail id dispurcollege1980@gmail.com but the Principal said that the actual mail id of the college is dispurcollege1979@gmail.com

The College authorities have also lodged an FIR at Dispur police station. Interrogating the Principal of the college, police said that nothing could be revealed now as investigation is on.

The principal further stated that the cheque has a date of April 20 and on April 21, he urged the bank authorities to close the bank account saying that his mobile was hacked. The bank authorities immediately closed the account on request of the Principal.