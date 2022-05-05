Assam: Fraudster Arrested for Duping Woman Cop in Nagaon

The Nagaon Police in Assam have arrested a fraudster for allegedly duping Junmoni Rabha, the sub-inspector of Nagaon Sadar Police Station.

The arrested fraudster has been identified as Rana Pogag.

Rana had been arrested by the police on the basis of an FIR lodged by Junmoni Rabha. The youth from Majuli had developed a love affair with the women sub-inspector and had introduced himself as a public relations officer of the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC).

Notably, Rabha got engaged with Rana in October last year and the couple were slated to get married in November this year.

Rabha later identified Rana as a high profile fraudster.

According to police reports, the fraudster had duped many people and taken money from them.

A fake ONGC identity card, two laptops, 13 seals, nine passbooks and cheque books, two mobile phones, one pen drive and two wakie talkies have been recovered from the Rana’s possession.

