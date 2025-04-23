Guwahati: Dispur Police Rescue Kidnapped Teenage Girl, Arrest Youth

The Dispur Police in Guwahati have successfully rescued a teenage girl who was kidnapped by a youth from Barpeta.

The suspect, identified as Farhan Ali, was apprehended following a tip-off and was arrested after being traced to Dispur.

The girl’s family had filed a complaint of kidnapping at the Dispur Police Station, leading to a swift investigation. The police located the victim, and she was safely recovered.

Farhan Ali, the accused, has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

The city police are investigating the motives behind the kidnapping, and the case will proceed in the coming days.

